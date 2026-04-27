Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
|
27.04.2026 20:00:00
Prediction: This Will Have a Bigger Impact on the Stock Market in 2026 Than the War in Iran
The war in Iran is one of the biggest stories thus far in 2026. How it plays out will undoubtedly impact global markets and how well the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) does this year. Right now, the broad index is up over 4% as investors don't appear overly concerned, as U.S. President Donald Trump often talks about the conflict coming to an end and being open to peace talks.While the S&P 500 may surge even higher this year, there may be challenges ahead for the markets, even if the war in Iran ends. What I predict will have a much more significant impact on the markets this year is what happens with the Fed and its current chair, Jerome Powell. That could determine whether the markets tank or reach new highs in the coming months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!