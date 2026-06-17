TMC The Metals Company Aktie
WKN DE: A3C20W / ISIN: CA87261Y1060
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17.06.2026 18:07:00
Prediction: TMC The Metals Company Will Soar Over the Next Year -- 2 Key Catalysts to Watch
TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a Vancouver-based deep-sea minerals exploration company that collects and processes small nodules found on the seafloor. They contain nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese -- metals essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, energy storage, and the global transition to clean energy.The mining stock is up more than 23% so far this year. The company said its U.S. subsidiary, The Metals Royalty Company (NASDAQ: TMCR), which began public trading in April and whose shares are up 80%, will apply for a U.S. mining permit to harvest rare metals at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean in the Clarion-Clipperton zone. The company received certification from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for its exploration license application on May 28.The stock remains a speculative bet because it has no revenue. In the first quarter, it reported a net loss of $20.6 million and cash of $119 million. Also, getting approval for the license application means jumping through a series of regulatory hurdles. However, there are two major catalysts that may drive the stock this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)