TMC Aktie
ISIN: KR7217590009
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05.06.2026 12:55:00
Prediction: TMC The Metals Company Will Soar Over the Next Year. Here's 1 Reason Why.
Think, for a moment, of all the batteries needed for electric cars and clean energy. Now imagine them distilled into their composite metals and materials, and picture four of those materials -- cobalt, copper, manganese, and nickel -- sitting on the seafloor of the Pacific Ocean.That, in a nutshell (or a nodule, rather), is what TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is chasing.TMC controls exploratory areas within the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ), a vast abyssal plain located between Mexico and Hawaii, where billions of these lumpy polymetallic nodules are scattered about the muddy bottom. The company estimates that there are enough nodules in its contract area to power 280 million electric vehicles. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu TMC The Metals Company Inc Registered Shs
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: TMC The Metals Company zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)