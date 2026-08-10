International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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10.08.2026 04:30:00
Prediction: Trump's New Tariffs Won't Stand Up in Court. Consider Buying These 2 International ETFs.
In July, President Donald Trump announced a new round of global tariffs on 60 countries, but he's already facing a new legal battle. At least 25 states have sued the Trump administration to block the new tariffs. This state-level legal action follows a separate lawsuit filed by the Liberty Justice Center, a legal nonprofit.Just like the previous batch of Trump tariffs that were overturned by the Supreme Court, it seems like a safe bet that this new round of tariffs will eventually be struck down by the courts. In its February ruling, the Supreme Court effectively said that the president doesn't have constitutional authority to personally impose sweeping tariffs for any reason of his choosing -- Congress is supposed to be involved with creating new taxes.Even though Trump says "forced labor" in other countries is the rationale for the new tariffs, the administration doesn't have a strong track record of showing evidence for such claims.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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