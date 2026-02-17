Going Aktie
Prediction: Upstart Stock Is Going to Double by the End of 2026
Banks have relied on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system for over 30 years to help determine the creditworthiness of loan applicants. It considers five factors, including their repayment history and their existing debts. However, Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) believes the FICO score is far too simplistic, causing banks to potentially pass over some high-quality customers.Upstart has developed an algorithm that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to rapidly analyze over 2,500 data points for each applicant, providing what it claims is a better sense of the applicant's ability to repay a loan. The company licenses the algorithm to a growing number of banks, credit unions, and other lenders, and it earns a fee every time a loan is successfully originated.Upstart stock declined by 62% over the last 12 months, in part because investors are growing increasingly worried about a potential bubble in the AI space. However, Upstart is growing its revenue at a lightning-fast pace, and it's one of the only pure-play AI companies actually turning a profit. That sets up a potential opportunity for investors.
