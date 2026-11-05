Prediction: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Will Be 1 of the Best Biotech Stocks to Own Over the Next 5 Years

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech leader, has outperformed the broader equity market over the past five years. However, some investors are skeptical of the drugmaker's future. They worry about Vertex's lack of diversification and its somewhat mixed efforts to launch new products beyond its core therapeutic area. Could Vertex's challenges lead to a subpar performance over the next five years? Not in my view. In fact, it could be one of the best biotech stocks to own through 2031. Here is why.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals remains the undisputed leader in the cystic fibrosis (CF) drug market. And the company's products in this area continue to drive solid sales and earnings growth. In the third quarter, the drugmaker's revenue grew 12% year over year to $3.44 billion. Vertex's CF products accounted for $3.3 billion of its total revenue. Trikafta, a CF medicine first approved in 2019, remains its top-selling product, but the newer Alyftrek, which has a more convenient once-daily dosing, is stealing patients away from Trikafta.

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