Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882807 / ISIN: US92532F1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.11.2026 22:47:00

Prediction: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Will Be 1 of the Best Biotech Stocks to Own Over the Next 5 Years

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a biotech leader, has outperformed the broader equity market over the past five years. However, some investors are skeptical of the drugmaker's future. They worry about Vertex's lack of diversification and its somewhat mixed efforts to launch new products beyond its core therapeutic area. Could Vertex's challenges lead to a subpar performance over the next five years? Not in my view. In fact, it could be one of the best biotech stocks to own through 2031. Here is why.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals remains the undisputed leader in the cystic fibrosis (CF) drug market. And the company's products in this area continue to drive solid sales and earnings growth. In the third quarter, the drugmaker's revenue grew 12% year over year to $3.44 billion. Vertex's CF products accounted for $3.3 billion of its total revenue. Trikafta, a CF medicine first approved in 2019, remains its top-selling product, but the newer Alyftrek, which has a more convenient once-daily dosing, is stealing patients away from Trikafta.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. 490,75 1,91% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:42 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09:51 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Baisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen