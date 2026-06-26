Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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26.06.2026 21:20:12

Prediction: Walmart Will Rejoin the $1 Trillion Club by 2027. Here's Why It's a Great Buy Now.

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, became a trillion-dollar company on Feb. 3, 2026. But by May 21, it had dropped out of that elite club. Let's see why that happened -- and why Walmart will become a trillion-dollar company again by 2027.Walmart operates more than 10,800 stores and warehouse clubs across 19 countries. Most of its revenue comes from its namesake U.S. stores. The company's Sam's Club stores compete against Costco in the warehouse club market, and it operates a wide range of e-commerce websites and smaller regional banners overseas.Image source: Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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