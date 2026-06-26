Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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26.06.2026 21:20:12
Prediction: Walmart Will Rejoin the $1 Trillion Club by 2027. Here's Why It's a Great Buy Now.
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, became a trillion-dollar company on Feb. 3, 2026. But by May 21, it had dropped out of that elite club. Let's see why that happened -- and why Walmart will become a trillion-dollar company again by 2027.Walmart operates more than 10,800 stores and warehouse clubs across 19 countries. Most of its revenue comes from its namesake U.S. stores. The company's Sam's Club stores compete against Costco in the warehouse club market, and it operates a wide range of e-commerce websites and smaller regional banners overseas.Image source: Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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25.06.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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25.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
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24.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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23.06.26
|NYSE-Handel: So performt der Dow Jones mittags (finanzen.at)
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23.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
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17.06.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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17.06.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walmart-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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15.06.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.05.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|101,50
|-0,20%
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