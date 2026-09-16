Prediction: Warren Buffett's Successor, Greg Abel, Will Dispose of One of Berkshire Hathaway's Largest Holdings

It's the dawn of a new era for one of Wall Street's trillion-dollar businesses. With Warren Buffett retiring as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKA)(NYSE:BRKB) on Dec. 31, his longtime understudy, Greg Abel, is now overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and its closely watched $364 billion investment portfolio.

Even though Abel wasted little time imprinting his mark on Berkshire's portfolio -- he exited 16 positions in the first quarter -- he and the Oracle of Omaha have a similar investment approach. Most importantly, Abel and Buffett are unwavering in their pursuit of value. This is what makes it increasingly likely that one of Berkshire's largest holdings, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), is sent packing.

Warren Buffett retired as Berkshire's CEO on Dec. 31. Image source: The Motley Fool.

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