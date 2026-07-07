Brookfield Incorporacoes Aktie
WKN DE: A0LCP7 / ISIN: BRBISAACNOR8
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07.07.2026 05:15:00
Prediction: Why Buying Brookfield Renewable Instead of Bloom Energy Could Set You Up For Life
The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has strained the power grid. Rising electricity prices have led communities to push back against the construction of new AI data centers. Since AI can't "live" without a reliable power source, the technology industry has a big problem on its hands. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is well-positioned to help solve the power problem. But don't rush out and buy Bloom Energy's stock. You might be better off with Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) instead. Here's why this high-yield partnership could set you up for life.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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