:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
09.12.2025 12:00:00
Prediction: XRP (Ripple) Will Prove to Be the Best Fintech Coin to Buy With $2,000 By 2027
In crypto, a handful of blockchains are in the process of trying to become the financial plumbing for the next era of the global economy. These fintech coins exist to move and manage value for banks, financial institutions, and major corporations. And being close to those capital flows has traditionally been a way to make a ton of money by taking tiny tolls along the way.Assuming this trend holds, I predict that XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) will prove to be the best fintech coin investors can buy with $2,000 between now and 2027. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.