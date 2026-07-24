Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
24.07.2026 18:20:00
Prediction: XRP Will Quadruple in Value and Hit a Price of $4 in 5 Years
Volatile altcoin XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is down 70% over the past 12 months and trades for just $1. So it's perhaps no surprise that crypto analysts are rapidly downgrading their price targets for XRP.Just one year ago, XRP seemed to be on a glide path to $10. Today, the growing consensus is that XRP could fall to zero. So, which is the more likely scenario for XRP over the next five years?One way to answer that question is to examine XRP's use cases. Right now, XRP is primarily a bridge currency for cross-border payments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!