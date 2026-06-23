Enbridge Aktie
WKN: 885427 / ISIN: CA29250N1050
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23.06.2026 19:31:00
Prediction: You Won't Recognize Enbridge in 15 Years. Here's Why.
Most companies and industries evolve over time. They have to, in order to survive. One exception to this reality, of course, has been the energy sector. We still turn crude oil into gasoline and other fuels just as we have for decades.The writing is on the proverbial wall, however. Although it's still many, many years down the road, the end of the oil industry as we know it is coming. That's obviously bad news for any name in the business.One curious midstream company, however, is adapting to this change well before it arguably needs to. That's pipeline outfit Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Enbridge Inc.
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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23.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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12.02.26
|Ausblick: Enbridge mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Enbridge veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)