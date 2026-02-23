NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

23.02.2026 20:16:18

Prediction Markets Are 95% Sure Nvidia Will Beat Earnings -- Here's What That Means for Investors

The artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Investors will be closely watching for details on the company's business and the broader demand for AI.However, the broader market is not too concerned about the company's actual top-line performance in its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter. According to the predictions website Polymarket, 95% of people betting expect Nvidia to beat earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates set by Wall Street analysts, who are currently forecasting operating EPS of $1.52.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
