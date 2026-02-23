NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.02.2026 20:16:18
Prediction Markets Are 95% Sure Nvidia Will Beat Earnings -- Here's What That Means for Investors
The artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Investors will be closely watching for details on the company's business and the broader demand for AI.However, the broader market is not too concerned about the company's actual top-line performance in its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter. According to the predictions website Polymarket, 95% of people betting expect Nvidia to beat earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates set by Wall Street analysts, who are currently forecasting operating EPS of $1.52.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:04
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones legt am Montagnachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Börse New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Schwache Performance in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Handelsstart (finanzen.at)