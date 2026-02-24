NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
24.02.2026 13:10:00
Prediction Markets Are 95% Sure Nvidia Will Beat Earnings -- Here's What That Means for Investors
All eyes will be on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) this week. The world's leading artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer is set to announce quarterly and fiscal 2026 earnings on Wednesday after the bell. It's among one of the final tech giants to report in this earnings season, one that has included many positive messages. AI powerhouses from Microsoft to Amazon have spoken of soaring demand from customers and delivered solid growth. This is as AI customers rush to get in on AI chips and other products and services to advance their projects.Now, prediction markets are 95% sure Nvidia will beat earnings estimates -- here's what that means for investors.
