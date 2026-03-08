09.03.2026 00:15:00

Prediction Markets Are Booming, but I'd Rather Bet on These 3 AI Stocks

The prediction markets are booming, with people able to "bet" on anything from sports to geopolitical event outcomes on these platforms. However, while these products are technically futures contracts that fall under the jurisdiction of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, I wouldn't consider them a great investment vehicle.Instead, I'd recommend sticking with stocks. On that front, let's look at three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks to bet on right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:45 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktie kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
07:33 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen