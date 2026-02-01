:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
01.02.2026 12:06:00
Prediction Markets Are the Hot New Thing, but Will They Be a Good Long-Term Investment?
Over the past 90 days, only 12 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are in the green. Many -- including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -- are down 25% or more during that time period. Against that backdrop, it might seem impossible that crypto investors are making money these days.But there's one way to make money in a down market that is relatively new: investing in prediction market contracts. Until recently, the top two prediction market platforms were Kalshi and Polymarket. But Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) are getting into the act now, and crypto prediction markets are really heating up.So are they worth investing in or not?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
