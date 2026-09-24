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24.09.2026 13:30:00

Prediction Markets Thought the Clarity Act Was Going to Pass, But Got It Completely Wrong. Here's the Best Way to Use Prediction Market Data.

Prediction markets tend to show how a small crowd of people feel about the odds of outcomes happening at a given moment, which makes them a very unreliable guide for what will actually occur. For instance, in February, the odds on Polymarket were that the Clarity Act, the crypto market structure bill, had an 82% chance of being signed into law this year.

But on Sept. 15, the Senate blocked the bill, and now its path to passage in 2026 looks very, very slim. That failure was a bit dispiriting for the crypto market, especially for holders of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), as the Act aimed to codify rules pertaining to them.

For those who were making financial decisions based on prediction markets, the vote's outcome may have been quite detrimental. There's a smarter way to use that data and not get stung by its shortcomings.

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