Predictive Health Partners and CHC Health to Provide Innovative Medication Management Services

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Predictive Health Partners® and CHC Health® have announced a strategic partnership to provide medication management services and scalable solutions to reduce healthcare costs, lower risks and improve outcomes.

The combination of CHC Health's industry experts and vast network of 400+ clinical pharmacists, along with Predictive Health Partners' engagement solution to transform organizations and employees into savvy healthcare consumers through price and quality transparency, brings three primary benefits: 1) cost savings to clients and users by de-prescribing and providing lower-cost medication alternatives; 2) lowering hospitalizations and ER visits due to suboptimal medication management; and 3) taking a proactive and measurable approach to save time, money and lives.

Both Predictive Health Partners and CHC Health bring with them experienced and collaborative teams of proven innovators and clinicians, who have been solving complex customer problems for Fortune 500 clients and improving customer experiences with predictive analytics and data-driven engagement.

"We unknowingly waste a tremendous amount of money in healthcare, due in part to a culture of overprescribing with a pill for every ill,'' says Jim Lewis, Founder & CEO, Predictive Health Partners. "We see a growing percentage of the population now taking a collection of more than ten prescriptions for multiple chronic conditions, often prescribed by different physicians and filled at various pharmacies. Not only are we wasting significant money on unnecessary prescriptions, often the combination is lethal and leads to an adverse drug event". In 2018, there were 280,000+ hospitalizations in the U.S. because of an adverse drug event, at a cost of $3.8 billion1. "There is a better way. We are fortunate to have teamed up with CHC Health, and their best-in-class medication management services, to engage individuals and perform the one-on-one consults that are essential to solve this complex issue. We call it the Art and Science of Prescriptive Engagement™."

"We are excited about this strategic partnership between Predictive Health Partners and CHC Health", says Mike Case Haub, CEO, CHC Health. "With the increased focus on the quality metrics of providers and institutions and the migration towards price transparency, we believe consumers of healthcare demand additional insight, increased engagement and better tools to navigate the treacherous landscape of the U.S. healthcare system. We believe that synergizing both CHC Health and Predictive Health Partners as a unified solution for clients will generate the positive results payers of healthcare have been looking for".

About Predictive Health Partners

Predictive Health Partners analyzes its clients' claims to identify, predict and prevent 30% avoidable waste. The robust, price & quality technology platform, Benjamin™, then creates a virtual network that engages, educates, and rewards savvy consumerism in routine healthcare. By aligning the mutual interests of both the employer and the employee, this results in 10:1 validated savings.

www.PredictiveHealthPartners.com

About CHC Health

CHC Health is one of the largest providers of pharmacist services in the US, with medication management, synchronization and adherence programs. CHC Health's 400+ clinical pharmacists leverage their unique skills in medication knowledge while collaborating with patients, caregivers and the entire healthcare team to improve health outcomes while decreasing overall costs.

www.CHCHealth.com

About the Problem

If we could reduce the rate of ADEs by 50%, we would prevent about 2.3 million hospitalizations, saving 74,000 lives and $30 billion, and reduce the number of outpatient visits for ADEs by 37 million between 2020 and 20301.

1 Source: Medication Overload: America's Other Drug Problem | Lown Institute April 2019

From 1994 to 2014, the proportion of older adults taking five or more drugs tripled, from 13.8% to 42.4%. Including over-the-counter medications and supplements, 67% of older people regularly take five or more drugs.2

2 Qato DM, Wilder J, Schumm LP, Gillet V, Alexander GC. Changes in Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication and Dietary Supplement Use Among Older Adults in the United States, 2005 vs 2011. JAMA Intern Med 2016; 176(4): 473-82

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/predictive-health-partners-and-chc-health-to-provide-innovative-medication-management-services-300962698.html

SOURCE CHC Health; Predictive Health Partners