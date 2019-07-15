Predictive Maintenance Market Outlook to 2025 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End-user, and Geography

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Predictive Maintenance Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Predictive Maintenance Market size is expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

The predictive maintenance market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to a number of factors including, the increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights, and growing need to reduce maintenance cost and downtime.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On Premise and Cloud. Deployment with the help of the cloud grows at a great pace during the stated period. Many vendors in the field of predictive maintenance market provide cloud-based maintenance solutions in attaining the highest profits and efficiently automate the equipment maintenance procedure.

The adoption of these cloud-based predictive maintenance solutions is estimated to grow, majorly because of their advantages, like easy maintaining of generated data, effective management, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Predictive Maintenance Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Predictive Maintenance Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Predictive Maintenance Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.4 Global Predictive Maintenance Market, by End-user

1.4.5 Global Predictive Maintenance Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Component

4.1.1 Global Predictive Maintenance Solution Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Solution Type

4.1.2.1 Global Predictive Maintenance Integrated Market by Region

4.1.2.2 Global Predictive Maintenance Standalone Market by Region

4.1.3 Global Predictive Maintenance Services Market by Region

4.1.4 Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Services Type

4.1.4.1 Global Predictive Maintenance Integration & Deployment Market by Region

4.1.4.2 Global Predictive Maintenance Advisory & Consulting Market by Region

4.1.4.3 Global Predictive Maintenance Support & Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Organization Size

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Predictive Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Deployment Mode

6.1.1 Global On Premise Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud Predictive Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Predictive Maintenance Market by End User

7.1.1 Global Government & Defense Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Energy & Utilities Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Media & Telecom Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Transportation & Logistics Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

7.1.7 Global Others Predictive Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Predictive Maintenance Market by Region

8.1 North America Predictive Maintenance Market

8.2 Europe Predictive Maintenance Market

8.3 Asia-Pacific Predictive Maintenance Market

8.4 LAMEA Predictive Maintenance Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBM Corporation

9.2 Microsoft Corporation

9.3 SAP SE

9.4 Software AG

9.5 Schneider Electric SE

9.6 General Electric (GE)

9.7 Hitachi Ltd.

9.8 PTC Inc.

9.9 Vista Equity Partners (Tibco Software)

9.10 Uptake Technologies Inc.



