Preeminent Los Angeles Divorce Lawyer Celebrates 20 years of Service and Dedication

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles M. Green was proud to celebrate his 20th anniversary as a California family law attorney. He founded his law firm Charles M. Green, APLC (https://greenlawcorp.com/) in July of 1999 shortly after leaving his 12 year profession as a financial auditor and CPA for an esteemed firm in New York. During the past 20 years Charles has become one of the most recognized and esteemed divorce attorneys the greater Los Angeles area, consistently ranking on Expertise.com's "Top 26 Los Angeles Divorce Lawyers" list since it's inception four years ago.

Charles' law firm has successfully handled well over 2200 divorce and family law cases in the Los Angeles County family law court system. Since 1999 he has been consistently recognized by professional organizations and legal peers for the quality of family law and divorce services he provides.

"I'm amazed at how fast time has passed" says Charles. Adding, "I have definitely evolved as an attorney compared to when I started back in 1999, there is always more skills and knowledge to accumulate.

When asked about some of the changes he's seen in family law over the past two decades he notes a items. One, how Restraining Orders are now mostly used as a protective, preemptive measure to keep peace during the divorce process as opposed to actual cases of physical violence. Two, he notes how family law courts used to be uncomfortable making rulings on pets, but they new California divorce laws recognize and treat pets as people and not property to be divided up.

Charles M. Green, shows no sign of stopping. He is working on expanding the firm to enhance the probate related areas of his family practice and hopes to attract more complex financial and custody related cases. We understand that California Family law is one of the most complex and difficult areas of law to practice. Very few last this long with their enthusiasm for family law still intact and even fewer rise to be recognized as vanguards of their legal genre.

