Preferred Advisors Offers Insurance Agents Career Opportunities

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Southlake, Texas, you will find Preferred Advisors, also known as Preferred Senior Advisors, one of the nation's most successful insurance brokerage divisions. Preferred Advisors is an accomplished resource for agents beginning in the industry or seasoned agents who want to work with a skilled brokerage team. The organization is a career division of Empower Brokerage with an established leadership team of CEO Rodney Culp, President Derek Richardson, and Executive Vice President James Hendriksen.

Preferred Advisors presents industry-leading training and unparalleled lead support to place agents with prospective clients across all 50 states. The organization provides professional guidance from product line experts for Medicare, health insurance, life insurance, annuities, and ancillary products. The agency partners with over 75 top insurance carriers and ventures to ensure clients are well-versed and satisfied with their purchased product plan.

Additionally, the organization equips agents with marketing strategies to engage clients effectively and offers quoting tools to help customers efficiently acquire the best coverage. Preferred Advisors' exclusive PASS system incorporates state-of-the-art technology giving agents the tools to maximize client outreach. This advancement provides an avenue for appointment scheduling, ongoing client communications, social media marketing, lead support, customer relationship management, and drip campaigns for e-mail and text marketing. Preferred Advisors enjoys an 84 percent retention rate from its award-winning agent-support services.

If you would like to start a promising insurance career, please contact Preferred Advisors at (817) 410-5944 and visit the website https://preferredsenioradvisors.com/

