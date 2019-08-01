Preferred Health Insurance Solutions Provides Important Health Insurance Products For College Student Venturing Away From Home

BEDFORD PARK, Ill., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Having your son or daughter transition to college and being away from home, often for the first time, is daunting for most parents. The thought of them being away from home, getting sick and needing medical treatment adds another layer of stress," began Bob Dial, Vice President Operations, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions(PHIS).

"One solution that can alleviate some of the stress, is to purchase ancillary health insurance products that can fill-in any gaps you may have in your Major Medical Product. Having these affordable health coverage options will minimize your out-of-pocket costs associated with deductibles and co-insurance," Dial explained.

Dial details some attractive features of three health insurance products every family should consider purchasing before their student heads-off to college. It is important to fully review any insurance policy to understand its benefits, limitations and exclusions for each company offering ancillary health products.

Telemedicine Program

Telemedicine provides phone and online access to U.S. based physicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. Participants use telemedicine services for common ailments such as sore throat, sinus infection, earache, urinary tract infection and upset stomach.

Attractive features:



Speak to a doctor in under 5 minutes

Many plans offer no copays or out-of-pocket costs to use their service

Prescriptions can be called into their local pharmacy of choice when appropriate

Dental Insurance

Routine dental care contributes to good overall health. A dental insurance policy provides the peace of mind that expensive routine dental care is covered.

Attractive features:



Guaranteed acceptance, no wait time for treatment for routine dental care, and the ability to choose any dentist are features included on most dental insurance policies.

Most dental insurance policies offer plans that cover expensive dental treatments such as bridges, crowns and dentures.

Accident Insurance

Health Insurance doesn't normally cover all of a person's healthcare costs or the everyday expenses that have to be paid while recovering and unable to work.

Attractive Features:



Guaranteed acceptance

Portable, nationwide coverage

Benefits payable with other insurance plans

Dial concluded, "Depending on the treatment you need and where you live, the average cost of a dental visit is over $100. The average cost for a doctor's visit is $150-$200. Most urgent care visits costs over $500 without insurance. With that in mind, having the proper medical and dental insurance makes the most financial sense."

About Preferred Health Insurance Solutions:

Headquartered in Bedford Park, Illinois, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions (PHIS) is a national health insurance firm specializing in individual Health Insurance products both on and off the Health Insurance Marketplace as well as a variety of ancillary health insurance products, including Dental, Vision, Hearing, Critical Illness, Short Term Medical, Personal Accident, Disability Income, Telemedicine, and others. PHIS, contracted with national and regional insurance carriers across the country, works with individuals and families to find the best insurance options to fit their individuals health needs and budget. Consumers can call the PHIS Call Center at 800-342-0631 or access the company's website at http://www.PHISonline.com.

SOURCE Preferred Health Insurance Solutions