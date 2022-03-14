Preipo.com Signs Exclusive Technology License And Co-branding Agreement With Aeon

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation ("PreIPO.com"), has entered into a multi-year exclusive technology license and co-branding agreement with The Aeon Group, Inc. ("Aeon") to offer to financial institutions a white-labeled product called the "PreIPO Platform"; a combination of PreIPO.com's intellectual property and Aeon's software known as "AeonX". The PreIPO Platform will facilitate investment into economic interests of venture backed, private, companies, through both the primary and secondary markets. Through the PreIPO Platform, financial institutions will be able to offer their clients access to a fully white-labeled platform that enables them to invest alongside venture capitalists in the private markets.

Financial institutions and their clients will be able to access the PreIPO Platform through their desktop or mobile app. Through the PreIPO Platform users will be able to gain insight, as well as make and track their investments in highly sought-after opportunities normally only available to large institutions. The long-term goal of both PreIPO.com and Aeon is to continue as a leader in providing transparency, efficiency, and liquidity to an otherwise opaque, inefficient, and illiquid market.

PreIPO.com is launching the first phase of the roll-out of the PreIPO Platform to a select group of financial institutions. In addition, PreIPO.com has established a significant intellectual property portfolio designed to protect its valuable trademarks and domain names.

Michael Carney, COO of PreIPO.com noted, "we are excited to partner with Aeon to launch the PreIPO Platform for our select group of financial institutions, in an effort to facilitate their access to high-demand private market investment opportunities."

PreIPO.com is a financial technology company that specializes in private market securities transactions for investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions. A pioneer in distributed financial systems, PreIPO.com is deploying the PreIPO Platform at PreIPO.com. Financial institutions interested in a obtaining a white-labeled version of the PreIPO Platform should contact info@preipo.com.

