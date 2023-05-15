Preliminary April results of Novaturas: sustainable implementation of the annual programme, increased early bookings for winter

This April, Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic tourism market, recorded revenues of EUR 19 million, which is up 8.6 per cent compared to EUR 17.5 million in the same month of 2022. The company served around 26 thousand customers in April. In total, in the period from January to April, the Group recorded 54.9 million in revenue, up 7.6% compared to the same period in 2022, and 63.9 thousand customers, up 3.9% compared to the same period last year.

"Although the active holiday season has just kicked off, we already sold more than half of this year’s programme until April. We are recording growing early bookings for next winter, and we are welcoming the approaching summer season with a confident flow of passengers, both in the most popular destinations and in destinations that have attracted a lot of interest over the past few years, such as Montenegro and Tunisia, where we are increasing volumes to satisfy the demand. Our competences and all the business model allow us to quickly adapt the range of services to the needs of travellers. This distinguishes us as a leader from other players on the tourism market, which usually focus only on proven destinations offered by many travel operators,” says Vitalij Rakovski, CEO of Novaturas Group.

In April, Tesonet accelerator (Nord Security, Oxylabs, Surfshark, CyberCare) together with tour operators AirGuru and Novaturas, implemented the largest group workation in the history of Lithuanian tourism. Novaturas charter flights carried almost 2 500 passengers.

The company also launched early bookings for the 2023–2024 winter season at the beginning of April and announced the full programme in May. Travellers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can already choose from 22 different destinations in 19 countries. Already in the first month after the launch, the company has recorded significantly more sales than in the first month of last year’s launch.



Taking into account customer feedback and having assessed their needs, Novaturas has updated the hotel offer in all destinations by at least 10 per cent and in some destinations by up to 30 per cent. The aim is not only to ensure quality and the best possible customer experience, but also to involve more hotels that adhere to sustainability standards.

The winter early bookings programme introduces new destinations that have been returned after a longer period of time, i.e. Jordan and Vietnam, to which flights will be carried out from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. In addition, the company has added the Salzburg skiing region in Austria to its popular skiing destinations in Italy and France.

In response to the increased demand for travels to exotic destinations, the company has increased the offer of places for the next winter season. A total of 12 long-haul flight routes are on offer, including Thailand, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Bali, the Maldives, the Seychelles Islands, the Dominican Republic, Zanzibar, Vietnam etc. Novaturas has increased the volume of offers to some destinations even several times - for example, the offer to Zanzibar has increased almost 3 times compared to the last winter season, and the offer to Cuba, Mexico, the Seychelles has increased almost 2 times.

Winter season offerings include resorts in Egypt, Madeira, Tenerife and more than 73 sightseeing itineraries by plane and bus with sales for next winter starting already in April. More than 20 new sightseeing trips are on offer, including Bavarian and other Christmas markets, New Year's Eve programmes in Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Prague, Zakopane, Tallinn and other European cities. There are also new short and long weekend trips in Cyprus, Lisbon, Malaga and other destinations.

At the end of May, Novaturas Group will announce its financial results for the first quarter.

