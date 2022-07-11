Press release

July 11, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Preliminary figures for the second quarter show an increased EBITA of 173 percent compared to the same period last year

Hexatronic’s sales and earnings during the second quarter of 2022 are expected to increase sharply due to strong growth, primarily in the US, the UK and Germany.



Preliminary net sales for the quarter amounted to approximately 1,662 MSEK (782), which corresponds to 112 percent growth compared to the same period last year, of which about 60 percent is organic. EBITA for the second quarter is expected to amount to 278 MSEK (102), which corresponds to 173 percent growth compared to the same period last year and an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent (13.0).



"The strong development in the first quarter was strengthened during the second quarter. We have continued to see very strong demand in basically all our markets during the quarter. The investments in increased capacity and in strengthening of the organization over the last years, together with increased demand has been the leading contributor to the strong preliminary result for the second quarter, "says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group AB.



The report for the second quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on August 11 at 07.00 CEST.

Gothenburg, July 11, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

