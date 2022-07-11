Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 20:00:00

Preliminary figures for the second quarter show an increased EBITA of 173 percent compared to the same period last year

Press release
July 11, 2022
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic’s sales and earnings during the second quarter of 2022 are expected to increase sharply due to strong growth, primarily in the US, the UK and Germany.


Preliminary net sales for the quarter amounted to approximately 1,662 MSEK (782), which corresponds to 112 percent growth compared to the same period last year, of which about 60 percent is organic. EBITA for the second quarter is expected to amount to 278 MSEK (102), which corresponds to 173 percent growth compared to the same period last year and an EBITA margin of 16.7 percent (13.0).

"The strong development in the first quarter was strengthened during the second quarter. We have continued to see very strong demand in basically all our markets during the quarter. The investments in increased capacity and in strengthening of the organization over the last years, together with increased demand has been the leading contributor to the strong preliminary result for the second quarter, "says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group AB.


The report for the second quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on August 11 at 07.00 CEST.

Gothenburg, July 11, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20:00 CEST on 11 July 2022.
This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents – from telecom operators to network owners – and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment


