28.01.2022 07:01:16
Preliminary information on CREALOGIX in the first half of 2021/2022 and the status of its transformation into a SaaS provider
Crealogix Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc communication in accordance with SIX Swiss Exchange ad hoc publicity Art. 53
Zurich, 28.01.2022
The continued conversion of the licence model to a SaaS (Software as a Service) / hosting model as well as greater levels of investment has changed the structure of total sales and reduced profitability in the first half of 2021/2022. Due to the successful implementation of the strategy to become a SaaS provider, sales and profit will stabilise at a higher level in the medium term. CREALOGIX is reporting the following provisional results:
CREALOGIX is confident that both higher sales volume and better profitability compared to the first half is achievable in the second half of 2021/2022. CREALOGIX will continue to consistently implement the SaaS provider strategy and, in the medium term, will continue to strive for profitability in the double-digit range, measured by the EBITDA margin.
The full half-year results for 2021/2022 will be published on 15 March 2022.
