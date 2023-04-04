Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Preliminary Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for Twelve Months of 2022


Over the twelve months of 2022, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 79.222 mln. Euros, whereas the revenue of the Company for the twelve months of 2021 amounted to 65.721 mln. Euros. The revenue of the Company increased by 20 per cents compared to that in 2021. However, due to increase in raw material prices, disturbances in the supply chain and labour shortages, the Company has suffered the net loss in the amount of 1.720 mln. Euros in 2022. In 2021, the Company had the profit in the amount of 0.304 million Euros.

Over the same period, the total consolidated revenue of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group was 115.84 mln. Euros, i.e. by 18 per cents higher than the revenue for the year 2021. In 2021, the revenue of the Group amounted to 98.451 mln. Euros. The net profit of the Group was 0.525 mln. Euros in 2022, in 2021 the Group had the profit in the amount of 3.499 mln. Euros.

More information:
Egidijus Urbonas
Managing Director
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503

