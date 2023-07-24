PayPoint Plc

Preliminary Results FY23 Announcement and Q1 FY24 Trading Update

PayPoint Plc today confirms that its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2023 will be announced on Friday 28th July 2023.

The Board reconfirms that Group net revenue, excluding Appreciate Group, is expected to be around £125m (FY22: £115.1m) with accelerated revenue growth across all three business divisions. The Group anticipates that profit before tax for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 will be at the top end of the range of market expectations, excluding exceptional items and Appreciate Group impacts since completion of the acquisition, driven by the strong momentum across the business.

PayPoint Plc can also confirm that its Q1 FY24 trading update will also be released on Friday 28th July 2023.

The updated dividend schedule is outlined in the table below:

Ex dividend date Record date Payment date 1st instalment (3rd Interim) 10 August 2023 11 August 2023 1 September 2023 2nd instalment (Final) 10 August 2023 11 August 2023 22 September 2023

Enquiries

PayPoint plc FGS Global

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head

Alan Dale, Finance Director (Mobile: 07778 043962) James Thompson

(Telephone: 0207 251 3801)

(Email: PayPoint-LON@fgsglobal.com)

ABOUT Paypoint GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers,

communities and the world we live in.

