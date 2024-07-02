Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
Preliminary revenue figures for the 2023/24 financial year

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 270

2 July 2024

Preliminary revenue figures for the 2023/24 financial year

In the fourth quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, ChemoMetec's revenue was DKK 109.2 million, corresponding to a growth of 13.5% from the year-earlier period.

The revenue for the 2023/24 financial year was DKK 407.4 million against DKK 442.3 million the previous year, corresponding to a decrease of 7.9%. The revenue in 2023/24 is thus in line with the latest disclosed guidance for the revenue of DKK 400-415 million, disclosed on 8 May 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2023/24, ChemoMetec sold XcytoMatic instruments for DKK 4.4 million, an increase of 69% compared to the third quarter of the financial year.


Revenue by product group

DKKmQ4 2023/24Q4 2022/23Q3 2023/242023/242022/23
Instruments32.232.023.1117.1179.0
Consumables50.441.852.6192.5174.4
Services25.421.422.193.583.0
Other1.21.01.14.35.9
Total revenue109.296.298.9407.4442.3

In the annual report for 2023/24, which will be published on 11 September 2024, the development in revenue will be further described.

The previously announced guidance for EBITDA in 2023/24 (DKK 185-200 million) is maintained.

For further information

CEO Martin Helbo Behrens
Phone: (+45) 4813 1020

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information, go to www.chemometec.com

Attachment


