Preliminary Study Shows Promise for Moderna's Skin Cancer Vaccine

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.When eggheads claimed the best part of the COVID vaccines was the developments in mRNA science, they weren't lying. It might even cure skin cancer.On Tuesday, Moderna announced encouraging results in an early study of its mRNA vaccine that could help prevent the recurrence of melanoma -- and said the tech could likely be applied to other types of cancers as wellContinue reading