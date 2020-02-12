PreludeDx Appoints Edwin C. Hendrick Chief Commercial Officer

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early stage breast cancer, announced today the appointment of Edwin C. Hendrick as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Hendrick brings nearly 30 years of related commercial experience to the PreludeDx team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Edwin to our organization as we prepare for several transformative events over the next few years. His vast experience building successful commercial organizations in early-stage companies and his deep understanding of the clinical diagnostics marketplace makes him an excellent fit with the PreludeDx culture of Patients First," said Dan Forche, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Edwin will lead our commercial efforts as we continue to educate patients and physicians around the world on the benefits of our novel DCIS test, DCISionRT."

Mr. Hendrick stated, "The science behind the DCISionRT test for early stage breast cancer, and the product pipeline is truly astounding and deserves to be broadly communicated to both physicians and the patients who benefit from the information we provide. I look forward to leading the commercial efforts of PreludeDx and making a difference in the lives of the patients we serve."

Mr. Hendrick has a strong track record of building healthcare businesses and has led commercial activities in diagnostic companies and clinical laboratories ranging in size from $10 million to $1 billion in revenues. In his most recent position at Biocept, Inc, he led the reacceleration of sales of the company's Target Selector™, liquid biopsy platform. Formerly, at GenomeDx (now Decipher BioSciences), he developed the company's commercial strategy and led the launch of its commercial offering. Prior to that, Mr. Hendrick was instrumental in the explosive growth of two national cancer testing companies. In his role as Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at PLUS Diagnostics, Mr. Hendrick led the growth of a regional laboratory generating $10 million in annual revenues to a national anatomic pathology leader achieving more than $100 million in annual revenues culminating in the company's successful sale to Miraca Life Sciences (now Inform Diagnostics). He also served as an executive with US Labs, a start-up anatomic pathology company, where he helped build the company's operations, sales and marketing organizations which ended in its purchase by LabCorp in 2005. Prior to US Labs, Mr. Hendrick held various sales and marketing roles at Ventana Medical Systems, now a member of the Roche Group, and with Abbott Laboratories where Edwin started his career. Mr. Hendrick received his Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from the University of Kentucky.

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. The test was developed by PreludeDx and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT assesses a woman's individual tumor biology along with other risk factors to provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™.

