Under Armour Aktie
WKN: A0HL4V / ISIN: US9043111072
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14.06.2026 13:00:03
Prem Watsa Adds 1.2 million to Under Armour shares — Is the Turnaround Finally Worth a Look?
V. Prem Et Al Watsa, 10% Owner, reported the purchase of 1,178,344 shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) across three open-market transactions, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($4.98).Note: 1-year performance is calculated using June 12th, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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