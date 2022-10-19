Premier, Inc. Issues 2022 Sustainability Report

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today released its 2022 Sustainability Report detailing its companywide initiatives focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

"Together with our values, ESG practices are the guideposts we use to ensure that our strategy to deliver long-term, sustainable growth also results in a positive global impact,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. "Interwoven with our mission to improve the health of communities, Premier continued to make progress over the past year through ethical, people-first business practices that improve supply chain resiliency, enhance workforce performance and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Highlights from Premier’s 2022 sustainability report include:

Creating a Sustainable Workforce with the One Premier Growth Mindset. Premier is passionate about creating an innovative culture built by agile and fast-acting employees. In 2022, the company launched the "One Premier Growth Mindset,” a system of agreements, values, skillsets, language and actions that encourage our teams to think bigger, execute with excellence and ardently manage performance. The One Premier Growth Mindset is reflected in talent development, where the company promoted more than 400 employees last year, and in employee engagement scores, which continue to outpace global benchmarks.

Evolving Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Programs to Create Vibrant, Healthy Markets. Premier’s DEIB program focuses on a two-pronged approach: 1) developing talent with a greater diversity of thought, cultural representation and perspectives necessary to solve complex challenges, and 2) harnessing the collective power of the Premier alliance to create healthy markets. In 2022, Premier continued to develop diverse talent with 55 percent of the workforce comprised of women, and 28 percent identifying as racially and ethnically diverse. Simultaneously, Premier scaled its commitment to building a more resilient supply chain by partnering with 27 health system members in a new supplier diversity pledge, and committing to measure and aggressively improve purchasing through minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and small businesses.

Driving Toward a Healthier Environment. Premier strives to reduce its environmental impact through sustainable operations. The company recently published its newly developed environmental policy, and in 2022, conducted a greenhouse gas (GHG) assessment to baseline the carbon footprint for scope 1 and 2 emissions. Recognizing that minimizing its environmental impact is critical to sustainable operations, Premier will continue to enhance GHG measurement across all occupied properties to better understand the gas, power and water consumption within corporate facilities.

Premier’s Sustainability Report is aligned with guidelines set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and reflects alignment of the company’s business strategies and key priorities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Premier shares its progress on ESG initiatives annually. To read Premier’s 2022 corporate Sustainability Report, please visit www.premierinc.com/sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, are "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as "believes,” "belief,” "expects,” "estimates,” "intends,” "anticipates” or "plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect Premier’s financial results is included from time to time in the "Forward-Looking Statements,” "Risk Factors” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the SEC and available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading technology-enabled healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005260/en/