Premier Anesthesia Awarded Anesthesia Management Contract at Eastside Medical Center

ATLANTA, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Anesthesia, a national anesthesia management and consulting company, recently announced that it was selected by and is providing anesthesia management services to Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, Georgia. This partnership demonstrates the company's ability to rapidly respond to hospitals' anesthesia needs, while positively impacting their surgical services.

Premier Anesthesia was able to assume responsibility for anesthesia operations while retaining nearly every provider throughout the transition, one of the key goals of the hospital. Eastside Medical Center is a 310-bed multi-campus system of care that has been a key employer and economic driver in Snellville, a suburb of Atlanta, for 40 years. Premier Anesthesia's ability to keep the providers in their community, as well as attract new providers, gives patients confidence that they can receive quality care in their hometown.

"Our providers have long ensured that Eastside Medical Center patients receive the highest quality of care, and it was important for us to partner with a group that could manage a change in operations without losing a significant number of existing quality providers or causing disruptions in services," said Trend Lind, CEO of Eastside Medical Center.

At Eastside Medical Center, Premier Anesthesia was able to deliver cost effective change and minimize the risk involved with a transition to a new anesthesia group.

"In many organizations, creating stability when these types of business shifts take place is uncommon and full of challenges. This is an area that Premier Anesthesia shines," added Richard Jackson, acting president of Premier Anesthesia and chairman and CEO of Jackson Healthcare®. "Premier Anesthesia excels in environments like these because we have the benefit of being the right-sized company with a sole focus on anesthesia services in an industry that has become dominated by large multi-serviced organizations. We are more agile, especially when coupled with Jackson Healthcare's national-level recruiting and staffing resources."

About Premier Anesthesia

Premier Anesthesia is a national anesthesia management and consulting company solely focused on building and managing the best anesthesia teams in the industry. The organization's leadership brings extensive experience in hospital-based physician staffing, recruiting and management. Premier Anesthesia is part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.

information, visit www.premieranesthesia.com.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps thousands of healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,500 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice.

