PREMIER ESTATE PROPERTIES CONTINUES TO DOMINATE NATIONAL REAL ESTATE RANKINGS

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 28 years, Premier Estate Properties has been the only brokerage dedicated to the marketing and sale of Florida properties exclusively in excess of one million dollars. The company's continued success is reflected in the 2021 rankings put forth by the T3 Sixty Almanac (an independent, unbiased, data-driven report that analyzes and quantifies national rankings of top real estate companies). Premier Estate Properties ranked first for the Highest Sales Volume Per Agent, second as the Brokerage Achieving the Highest Sales Price, and number 225 among the Mega 1000 Top Brokerages. Additionally, over 42% of Premier Estate Properties' top-tier agents have been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal Top 1000 and/or RealTrends, America's Best Real Estate Professionals.

Premier Estate Properties' specialized expertise and proven marketing program resulted in $4.9 billion in sales and new listings over a 12-month period — all with less than 50 agents. This was a direct result of Premier Estate Properties dedicating 100% of the company's multi-million-dollar marketing budget annually to promoting the sale of the company's top-tier properties.

According to Gerard Liguori, one of the Broker/Owners of Premier Estate Properties, "The reason we earn market dominance year after year is that our agents function as trusted advisors to our high-net-worth clientele. We have in-depth knowledge of these communities and of the market to enable us to skillfully tailor the buying or selling experience to each client's needs. We could not achieve such unprecedented success without the loyalty and support of our valued clients."

Premier Estate Properties has perfected the combination of its multi-media program with traditional marketing initiatives utilized throughout its six strategic offices in Vero Beach, Palm Beach, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, and Fort Lauderdale. To set its luxury properties apart, the brokerage utilizes professional cinematic video, award-winning HD and drone aerial photography, custom copywriting, and 3D-virtual tours. Additionally potential sellers and buyers are targeted through direct mailings, custom email campaigns, along with a strong social media presence, SEO digital efforts and an in-depth website.

Additionally, the brokerage maintains an unrivaled global network, which all contributes to Premier Estate Properties' continuous market dominance.

