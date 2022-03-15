Premier Inc. Named One of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere® for 15th Consecutive Year

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, has been recognized by Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®.

Premier, a member of Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance™ (BELA), a global community committed to advancing business integrity, has been recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® since 2007. This year, Premier is the only honoree in the Business Services category.

"Premier is proud to receive this top honor for 15 consecutive years as a testament to our commitment to integrity and meeting the highest ethical standards,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. "This recognition reflects our employees’ dedication to improving healthcare, building trust, operating responsibly and having a positive impact on communities.”

In 2021, Premier published its inaugural sustainability report to communicate how environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices are embedded in the company’s business and support its mission to improve the health of communities.

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable and trusted to drive positive change,” said Timothy Erblich, CEO of Ethisphere. "We continue to be inspired by the World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance and community. Congratulations to Premier for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://ethisphere.com.

About Premier Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005232/en/