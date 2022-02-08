Premier Inc. Receives 2022 Best in KLAS Award for Value-Based Care Consulting

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading healthcare improvement and technology company, has been awarded the 2022 Best in KLAS designation for Value-Based Care Consulting. The award was announced in the 2022 Best In KLAS: Software & Services Report, which is based on feedback from thousands of healthcare providers that KLAS interviews every year. Premier was previously awarded this Best in KLAS designation in 2016 and 2017.

When asked about Premier’s services, one customer executive remarked, "Premier is our go-to expert around anything healthcare related, especially value-based care. We view them as the experts on healthcare policy. Premier consultants are always very responsive to questions and they really get to know our organization. We have been working with some of the same people for several years. They understand our organization, so when we talk about things, it is more of a collaboration.”

Working with hundreds of hospitals and health systems as well as physician groups, Premier has been a recognized leader in enabling providers succeed in value-based care models such as accountable care organizations (ACOs). The company offers a broad range of clinical, financial and operational consulting services, as well as market-leading strategic and performance improvement collaboratives. Premier’s data-driven Population Health Management Collaborative and Bundled Payment Collaborative have consistently outperformed the nation in achieving superior quality outcomes and shared savings.

Premier’s team of value-based care subject-matter experts leverage the company’s continually updated, claims-based analytics and benchmarking tools with more than 1.9 million lives. Premier consultants utilize insights from this data to provide in-depth understanding of performance improvement opportunities based on comparative benchmarks and a proven performance improvement methodology.

Premier also uses tools and forums to rapidly share best practices by networking hundreds of hospitals, health systems and physician groups through its Population Health Management Collaborative and Bundled Payment Collaborative.

"Premier is proud to receive this top honor as a testament to delivering innovative solutions and services that improve patient care,” said Leigh Anderson, President of Performance Services at Premier. "This recognition demonstrates our commitment to helping our members solve their challenges and achieve better outcomes, a core value of our new PINC AI™ brand.”

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research.

The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. KLAS Research will present the award at the Best in KLAS Awards Show on March 14, 2022.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com.

About PINC AI™

PINC AI™ is the technology and services platform of Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). Made up of 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, as well as 812 million hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 131 million physician office visits, PINC AI provides actionable intelligence that improves outcomes, supports improved financial performance and enables success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities, consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. PINC AI is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra and Contigo. With a leading network of provider organizations, PINC AI accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AI can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005268/en/