Premier, Inc. to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results and Host Conference Call on August 25, 2020

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT. The company will also host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and available at the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iye8rm29. The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and accessible on the company's website at https://investors.premierinc.com. For those parties who do not have internet access, the conference call can be accessed by calling one of the below telephone numbers and providing conference ID number 4668195:

Domestic participant dial-in number (toll-free): (844) 296-7719 International participant dial-in number: (574) 990-1041

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

