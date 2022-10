Premier Inn took £226 from me even though there was no booking

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

It says there is nothing it can do and a ‘refund’ takes five to 10 working daysI’m trying to get my money back from Premier Inn. The hotel chain has taken £226 even though I have no reservation to show for it.I tried to make a booking on 13 September but it didn’t go through, so I left the website. However, Premier Inn took the payment twice, meaning a total of £226 left my account. No booking was made, and this has been confirmed by the hotel chain. Continue reading...