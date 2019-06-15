Premier Los Angeles-Based Med Spa Has Celebrities And Patients Clamoring For Regenerative Cell Therapy Treatments

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regenerative Cell Therapy by Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® offers treatments that range from aesthetic options to wellness uses. This minimally invasive procedure offers no down time and immediate results.

"It has helped me tremendously in the world of modifying my pain. Restoring my flexibility and my ability to move around allows me to be much healthier," said celebrity-client and spokesman, Dean Cain.

From age rejuvenation treatments like facial wrinkles, hair loss and sexual health to wellness procedures for joint repair, sport injuries and rapid recovery, the Regenerative Cell Therapy services are offered at select Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® locations.

"This is cutting edge and people have heard different things about stem cell therapy. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center was created with the idea to help people live a better life in all aspects and this treatment is helping people to live without pain, look their best and feel overall better," said Dan Holtz, co-founder of Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®.

Science that benefits everybody starts with understanding the power of regenerative medicine. The primary role of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) is to maintain and repair tissue (acts as heat seeking missiles, locates where regeneration is needed and begins to rebuild). MSC can differentiate into other cells such as bone, tissue, skin, cartilage and muscle cells. Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's regenerative products are FDA-compliant human cell and tissue products (HCT/P) and sourced from the rich Wharton's Jelly layer of the umbilical cord and amniotic fluid and amino tissue from healthy, full term donors.

The Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® offers an array of aesthetic and beauty procedures that range from injectables, laser hair removal, facials as well as anti-aging, hormones and wellness treatments. The board-certified, expert staff utilizes state-of-the-art equipment and the highest quality products for each of the different treatments that deliver visible results.

Consults for health, wellness and beauty treatments are always complimentary at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®. To schedule a consultation or for more information, please visit us online at http://www.bhrcenter.com.

As one of the few medical spa franchises available in the U.S., the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center® business model has been the perfect diversification plan for seasoned entrepreneurs and physicians seeking a cutting edge offering in a rapidly growing market that currently exceeds $15 billion/year. For more information about franchise opportunities, please call us at (248) 647-1989 or visit https://bhrcenter.com/medspa-franchise.

ABOUT BEVERLY HILLS REJUVENATION CENTER®

For more than 15 years, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center®, has been the leader in the aesthetic and wellness industries for their innovative elite health and wellness programs, customizing anti-aging therapies, cutting-edge technologies, and seasoned team of industry professionals. Currently, BHRC operates 14 locations in key markets including Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Boca Raton and now Houston.

###

SOURCE Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center