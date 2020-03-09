Premier Tech Announces Two Acquisitions in Québec

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, March 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech ended its Fiscal Year on a high note by announcing the acquisition of two Québec companies. Concluded a few months apart, these two transactions are in line with the deployment of PT's strategic plan.

A first acquisition, that of the Québec company Éconeau, was concluded by PT's business group Water and Environment (PTWE). Active in the field of rainwater harvesting in Québec, Éconeau leverages sustainable and accessible solutions in order to offer green alternatives to the use of drinkable water. By integrating the range of products offered by Éconeau to its existing portfolio, Premier Tech will continue to create beautiful and safe living environments for all, while protecting the world's water resources.

"This acquisition will allow us to expand our horizons in the field of rainwater harvesting beyond the European markets, where we are already very active, and to further position ourselves in this market in Québec, ultimately enhancing our overall offer," explains Henri Ouellet, President of Premier Tech Water and Environment.

The second acquisition, that of AgroEnviroLab — a laboratory specializing in microbiological and physico-chemical analyses of soils as well as drinkable water and wastewater — was concluded by PT's business group Growers and Consumers (PTGC) and will also refine PT's commercial offer while integrating the know-how of some 20 experts to the PT Team.

"Premier Tech and AgroEnviroLab are both driven by a shared passion: that of pushing the limits of technology by constantly leveraging innovation in order to create intelligent, connected and integrated solutions," says Martin Pelletier, President of Premier Tech Growers and Consumers.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For more than 95 years, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 600 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of more than 900 million dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference

