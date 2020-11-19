Premise Data Ranked 182nd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premise Data today announced it ranked 182 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Premise is the 35th fastest-growing company in the Silicon Valley region.

Premise's CEO, Maury Blackman, credits the company's technology and ability to gather market intelligence in real time with its growth. He said, "Premise is changing the way the world's largest and most complex organizations capture and measure market intelligence. Recent events, such as the pandemic and the failure of polling companies' election predictions, expose old models that are more reliant on people than on technology. Our solution bridges the gap so we expect to see an acceleration in the adoption and growth of our platform."

2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

"We honor companies that define the cutting edge and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — permeates so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing companies in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues.

About Premise Data

Premise helps customers unlock a world of ground-level data. By combining the power of a global network of two million on-the-ground contributors with industry-leading data science and machine learning, Premise empowers decision makers with the high-quality, trustworthy data they need. Premise has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and Seattle. Learn more: www.premise.com .

