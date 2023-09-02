|
02.09.2023 08:01:35
Premium bonds: is it worth investing now the odds of winning are better?
Lucky readers who have won thousands, and those not so fortunate, give their views as changes kick inPatrick Jones* will never forget the moment he opened a letter and discovered he had won £100,000 on the premium bonds.“I thought: this is absolutely bonkers. It must be a hoax,” says Jones, who had invested £15,000 in the bonds. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
