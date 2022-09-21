Premium Privacy Service Hush Announces $4 million Capital Raise Led by Greycroft

With exponential increases in digital threats, this financing aims to fuel expansion of Hush's

proprietary search and removal technology and commercial expansion.

DETROIT, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hush , a premium digital privacy company, announced today its $4 million seed round of strategic capital investment from Greycroft , a leading venture capital firm focused on investments in the Internet and mobile markets. Other investors in this round include Detroit Venture Partners , ID Ventures , and Annox Capital . The raise allows Hush to invest further in its proprietary artificial intelligence technology and expand commercial activities.

Consumer risk is soaring to new highs, with reports of identity theft growing more than 100% and incidents of unemployment fraud up more than 3,000% . The need to safeguard individuals against the dangers looming on the internet – including financial, physical, and reputational risks – has never been greater. Hush was built to support individuals and companies who are in need of accessible and effective privacy protection technology.

Hush is one of the most comprehensive digital privacy services on the market. Hush's advanced AI technology protects members' full digital footprint and highlights vulnerabilities, ultimately helping them to identify issues and implement solutions before problems arise. Hush provides its members protection against 1,200 data brokers and social media platforms in the United States and can prevent potential theft, fraud, and hacking from happening.

"Hush is building the most powerful, proactive digital privacy service available," said Hush Co-Founder & CEO Mykolas Rambus. "Leading employers will leverage Hush as a benefit to their team members, and employees will utilize the platform to safeguard themselves and their families against the efforts of bad actors who jeopardize their safety."

"Hush is revolutionizing the way individuals can take back control of their online identity," said Ian Sigalow, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Greycroft. "Their unique AI technology provides digital privacy protection services at the scale both small and large companies need to protect their teams. Greycroft's enterprise sector team saw the need in the market for this type of service and has worked closely with Hush since the beginning to ensure they have the support needed to grow in this competitive space."

About Hush

Hush puts you in control of your digital privacy, for the first time ever. Understand your full digital footprint, know what items are harmful, then decide what you want removed. We harness the power of technology to offer intelligent web analysis to identify financial, physical, and reputational risks, and expansive remediation to keep your private information private. Built with proprietary AI, Hush reimagines holistic privacy from the ground up, and is provided by leading employers to safeguard their employees. For more information, visit https://gohush.com .

About Greycroft

Greycroft is a seed-to-growth venture capital firm that partners with entrepreneurs of all backgrounds to build category-defining companies. We have deep experience investing in consumer, enterprise, digital health, and fintech sectors around the globe and work as a team to support and advise entrepreneurs, empowering them to execute on their visions. Greycroft manages over $2 billion in capital raised and has made over 200 investments since inception. For more information, please visit https://www.greycroft.com .

