Premium vegan brand, d'Alba, with new launches

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- d'Alba, the premium vegan skincare brand, is growing in the US market. Inspired by Alba, Piedmont in Italy. Alba is a World Heritage site known for their finest white truffles. d'Alba chose white truffles from Alba as d'Alba's signature ingredient. Thanks to white truffles, all d'Alba products have antioxidant effects and improve skin elasticity. d'Alba's exclusive ingredient, 'Trufferol', is a combination of Italian white truffles and tocopherol to incorporate moisture-hydration and elasticity care. What's more, d'Alba products are certified 100% vegan by V-label and rated excellent by Derma-test through strict standards.

Sold over 19 million bottles globally, d'Alba's best-seller, the White Truffle First Spray Serum, is achieving new records in sales. d'Alba naturally achieves these breakthroughs with great quality products that include valuable ingredients and are suitable for all skin types (hypoallergenic tested). However, d'Alba does not rest on its laurels but is holding three marketing plans in February for the next jump.

First, d'Alba is launching a new spray serum. 'd'Alba White Truffle First Aromatic Spray Serum' contains more white truffle extract than the White Truffle First Spray Serum. Also, contains Rosa Damascena Flower Water 77% and 8-oils-blend that provide more hydration and antioxidant care to the skin. The serum will be launched in two sizes, 60ml and 120ml.

Second, d'Alba joined hands with Allure, the American famous women's beauty magazine. The White Truffle First Aromatic Spray Serum is included in Allure's subscription beauty box in February. This will be a great chance for Allure subscribers to try the full-size White Truffle First Aromatic Spray Serum.

Third, d'Alba will release a new gift set for Valentine's Day. Targeting consumers who seek the perfect gift for their loved ones, this gift set consists of White Truffle First Spray Serum and White Truffle Nourishing Hand Serum in Cream to make the perfect portable hydration booster duo that can be used anywhere and anytime. Both products are useful for all skin types. Clinically tested for safe use on sensitive skin. Fit for everyone, this gift set will be an excellent choice for high satisfaction.

Apart from d'Alba's plans in 2023, consumers' demand for d'Alba's other product lines such as White Truffle Double Layer Revitalizing Serum, White Truffle Double Serum & Cream, and Double Serum All In One Multi Balm, are rising too. With time, consumer interest in 'slow aging' is getting higher and the age group that wants 'slow aging' is getting younger. Therefore, d'Alba, with proved anti-aging and moisturizing premium ingredients is obtaining a huge growth rate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/premium-vegan-brand-dalba-with-new-launches-301735506.html

SOURCE d'Alba