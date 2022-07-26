Prenexus Health® Helps Food, Beverage, and Supplement Manufacturers Pick Right Prebiotic Ingredient

GILBERT, Ariz., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenexus Health® is making it easy for manufacturers to choose the right prebiotic ingredients.

The leading manufacturer of organic prebiotic ingredients for the supplement, food, and beverage industry has released an infographic explaining the distinctions between the many options available to formulators.

Non-digestible ingredients used by the body to support and feed the "good" gut bacteria, prebiotic ingredients are mostly carbohydrates derived from a variety of sources including corn, chicory and sugar cane. With the global prebiotic market expected to reach $8.34 Billion by 2026 (CAGR of 10.1%), formulation of prebiotic products is surging.

Differences between prebiotic ingredients can affect formulation, efficacy, and product claims. The free infographic offers a clear road map to understanding these differences.

"For success in this burgeoning market, it's vital that manufacturers understand the differences among prebiotic ingredients before they formulate," said Michael Bush, CEO of Prenexus Health. "We want them to understand that there are significant differences among the prebiotic ingredients available so they can choose which is the best fit for their product. Education has always been a core principle at Prenexus Health, and this infographic is another example of that."

Download the free infographic here.

For additional information and media inquiries, please contact Erin Miller, Prenexus Health Director of Marketing at emiller@prenexushealth.com or by phone at (216) 538-9633.

About Prenexus Health

Prenexus Health is an innovative leader in the development of scientifically based and clinically researched prebiotics. Based in Gilbert, Arizona, Prenexus Health's mission is to promote health and wellness for all people through consumer education, leading-edge research and development, and the responsible production of branded, clean label, certified organic prebiotic ingredients for dietary supplement, food and beverage products.

Prenexus' flagship ingredient, PreneXOS® is a xylooligosaccharide (XOS) prebiotic and is the only domestically produced organic XOS on the market. It is derived from high-fiber sugarcane grown in the Imperial Valley of California, following sustainable and environmental farming practices. PreneXOS has the ability to selectively feed "friendly" bacteria, at a low-effective inclusion rate.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prenexus-health-helps-food-beverage-and-supplement-manufacturers-pick-right-prebiotic-ingredient-301592599.html

SOURCE Prenexus Health