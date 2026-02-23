Opendoor Technologies Aktie

WKN DE: A2QHR0 / ISIN: US6837121036

23.02.2026 23:33:12

Prentice Capital Loads Up Opendoor Technologies Stock With 553,000 Shares

Prentice Capital Management, LP established a new position in Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Prentice Capital Management, LP reported a new holding in Opendoor Technologies. The fund acquired 552,981 shares, with the estimated transaction value totaling $3.22 million based on the average price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake also increased by $3.22 million, capturing both share purchases and price changes over the period.Opendoor Technologies Inc. leverages a technology-first approach to simplify residential real estate transactions at scale. The company’s platform provides end-to-end solutions that enhance speed and transparency for both buyers and sellers. With a focus on operational efficiency and customer experience, Opendoor aims to differentiate itself in the competitive U.S. real estate services market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
