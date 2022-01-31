Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz
How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz:Bronze Medalist (1 point each)1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics?a.) Stockholm, Swedenb.) Oslo, Norwayc.) Almaty, Kazakhstan2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating?a.) Katarina Wittb.) Sonja Heniec.) Peggy Fleming3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018?a.) Canadab.) Finlandc.) Sweden4. What skiing star rebounded from a terrible-looking crash in the men’s downhill in 1998 and won gold medals in that year’s super-G and giant slalom?a.) Tommy Moeb.) Fritz Stroblc.) Hermann Maier5. Which sport returned to the Winter Olympics in 2002 for the first time since 1948?a.) Curlingb.) Skeletonc.) Short track speedskating6. Brian Boitano of the U.S. defeated Brian Orser of Canada to win the men’s figure skating title in 1988. Which future gold medalist finished third?a.) Evgeni Plushenkob.) Aleksei Urmanovc.) Viktor PetrenkoSilver Medalist (3 points each)7. Who hosted the Winter Olympics the last time it was held the same year as the Summer Games?a.) Lillehammer, Norwayb.) Albertville, Francec.) Sarajevo, Yugoslavia8. Which of the following is the highest?a.) Total medals won by South Korea in short track speedskatingb.) Total medals won by Norway in biathlonc.) Total medals won by the United States in snowboarding9. Which sport uses the Gundersen method?a.) Nordic combinedb.) Cross-country skiingc.) Biathlon10. Which two countries finished 1-2 in the men’s 4x10km cross-country skiing relay for four straight Olympics from 1992-2002 – including three races in which the final margin was under a second?a.) Italy and Norwayb.) Germany and Norwayc.) Germany and Sweden11. What year was luge introduced to the Olympic program?a.) 1964b.) 1976c.) 198012. What is the only non-European country to win a gold medal in ski jumping?a.) Canadab.) Japanc.) United States13. Who scored the tying and winning goals in Canada’s overtime victory over the U.S. for the 2014 women’s hockey gold medal?a.) Hayley Wickenheiserb.) Meghan Agostac.) Marie-Philip Poulin14. How many gold medals will be contested in freestyle skiing at the Beijing Olympics?a.) 6b.) 9c.) 1315. Which Dutch speedskater has won 11 medals, the most by any Winter Olympian not representing Norway?a.) Ard Schenkb.) Sven Kramerc.) Ireen WustGold Medalist (5 points each)16. In 2018, snowboarder Shaun White gave the U.S. a milestone when he won the country’s 100th gold medal in Winter Games history. What sport did the first American gold come in, back in 1924?a.) Bobsledb.) Figure skatingc.) Speedskating17. Which star athlete did NOT win three gold medals in Pyongchang in 2018?a.) French biathlete Martin Fourcadeb.) Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjorgenc.) Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo18. Which country’s entry finished one spot behind Jamaica in the two-man bobsled in 1988?a.) Monacob.) Taiwanc.) New Zealand19. This U.S. speedskater had a chance at a medal taken away when the 10,000m race was called off amid warm weather and melting ice. He then won two golds four years later.a.) Jack Sheab.) Irving Jaffeec.) Eric HeidenDo You Believe In Miracles? (10-point bonus)20. The Soviet Union hockey team that lost to the United States in 1980 featured four players who are now in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Who are they?ANSWERS1. c2. a3. c4. c5. b6. c7. b8. a9. a10. a11. a12. b13. c14. c15. c16. c17. b18. c19. b20. Viacheslav Fetisov, Valeri Kharlamov, Sergei Makarov, Vladislav Tretiak___SCORING33-63 — World Record21-32 — Olympic champion10-20 — Medal contender0-10 — Back to the trials___More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
