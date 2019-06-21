Prepare to be amazed this summer: Visit Hydro-Québec facilities across the province

MONTRÉAL, June 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Summer is the ideal season to get energized! Every year, we welcome close to 140,000 people to one of 15 Hydro-Québec generating stations and interpretation centers across Québec for free tours. Come and learn more about our homegrown source of energy from our friendly tour guides.

The history of electricity, one generating station at a time

Each facility is unique and provides a different perspective on the electricity that has become a part of our daily lives. You'll marvel at the technical exploits of Québec's engineers as you learn about the path electricity takes to travel to our homes. You'll be amazed by the massive main arch of the Daniel-Johnson dam! And don't forget to smile when you're in Baie-James, because the Giant's Staircase, with each step the size of two football fields, makes for a stunning backdrop!

A new destination to add to your adventures

Hydro-Québec invites you to learn about hydropower generation in many areas of the province. New this year: Why not head to Côte-Nord to visit Romaine-1 generating station?

Understanding electricity generation

Our guides are great at explaining how electricity is generated. You'll get to see a generating unit in action and learn the facts behind some of the myths associated with electricity. A visit to the Électrium, Hydro-Québec's electricity interpretation center, is another great way to expand your scientific knowledge!

Plan your visit

For details on summer programming and hours, go to www.hydroquebec.com/visit or call the following toll-free number: 1 800 365-5229.

