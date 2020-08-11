Prescient Capital Management Announces Office Move to Accommodate Growth

DELAFIELD, Wis., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prescient Capital Management, a boutique private equity firm that focuses on cash-flowing commercial real estate bridge loan opportunities, announces an office move to a street-level space in the heart of downtown Delafield. The new office space better accommodates a growing team and enables continued savings extended to clients.

The 3,000 square foot site will provide Prescient with street-level access in an area of higher pedestrian interest to be front and center in the local community's minds.

"This move not only allows for our growing team, but also continues to enable us to provide better accommodations for our investor base," commented Steve Young, Managing Partner, and founder. "I've had the opportunity to live all over the country and feel there is nothing that either coast can offer to our clients in our industry that we can't provide from the Midwest. We pride ourselves in being able to pass savings of doing business and having office space in a smaller community on to the borrower's cost of capital or the investor's return -- reducing the cost of capital to our borrowers, increasing the returns to our investors, and having a great place to raise our families makes a lot of sense to me."

The new office address for Prescient Capital is:

524 Milwaukee Street, Suite 100

Delafield, WI 53018

P. 888-593-4440

A developed intermediary network from around the country brings prospective credit opportunities to Prescient Capital because of the rapid decision making, certainty of closing, the privacy of credit information, and flexibility allowing creative solutions within the scope of the Fund's underwriting criteria. The goal is to lend to experienced real estate owners on their cash-flowing commercial real estate anywhere in the domestic United States. Cash flowing commercial real estate, meaning the commercial property is built, the tenants have signed leases and moved in, and they are paying their rent based on the lease. Prescient excels at closing $2-$15 million bridge loans within ten business days and has been selected as one of the 'Best of The Best' lenders in RE Journals: Midwest Real Estate News the last several years!

To plan a visit to Prescient Capital in Delafield, WI – please call Steve Young at 262.308.0661

